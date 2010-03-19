Ex-paramedic gets 20 years for molesting 3 kids

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - A former South Carolina paramedic has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to molesting three children.

Multiple media outlets reported that 38-year-old Shawn T. Daily was sentenced Thursday in Spartanburg.

Daily pleaded guilty to committing a lewd act on a minor Thursday. He had pleaded guilty last month to committing lewd acts on two other children.

Daily also was ordered to serve 10 years of probation after the sentence is completed.

Prosecutors say the victims' families agreed to the pleas to avoid stressful trials.

Daily worked for Spartanburg County Emergency Medical Services from 1993 to early 2009 when he resigned after charges were filed. None of the offenses occurred while he was on duty.

