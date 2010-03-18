MYR commercial terminal project passes major hurdle - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MYR commercial terminal project passes major hurdle

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Designs for a multi-million dollar project aimed at expanding the commercial air terminal at the Myrtle Beach International Airport has been given a green light by the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board Thursday.

The board unanimously approved plans to renovate the current commercial terminal and the construction of a new terminal wing during a regularly scheduled meeting Thursday afternoon. Officials note the final designs are ones that will stay modern in years to come.

"I'm thrilled," said Larry Bragg, the chairman of the Community Appearance Board.  "It's one of the highlights of me being on the board for the past 25 years."

MB Kahn, the company spearheading the massive project, hopes to break ground on the terminal within the next month. Once ground is broken, officials anticipate the project will take 36 months to complete.

"It's a huge boost for the local economy, and it will add about $300 million to the economy in the short term," said Rick Ott, vice president for MB Kahn.

The project is expected to bring hundreds of construction jobs to the Grand Strand.

