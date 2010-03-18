Police investigate stabbing near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One person is in custody early Thursday evening in connection to a stabbing near Conway.

Sgt. Robert Kegler with the Horry County Police Department says investigators are looking into the incident that happened at 1921 Polaris Ct. shortly before 5 p.m. The stabbing came as the result of an altercation between two acquaintances.

One person was injured in the incident and was treated for non-life threatening injuries on scene by paramedics.

It is unclear what charges the suspect will face at this time.

