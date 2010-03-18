Woman assaulted by police impersonator

(NBC) - Police in Fort Worth, TX, are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman after talking his way into her apartment early Tuesday while wearing a fake police uniform.

It happened at about 2 a.m. in southwestern Fort Worth.

"The victim in this case described the uniform as a Fort Worth police uniform," said police spokesman Sgt. Chad Mahaffey. "But our investigation, everything at this point, indicates it actually was not a Fort Worth police officer."

The victim reported she had returned home and several minutes later heard a knock at the door. The man told her he was looking for a fugitive and threatened to arrest her if she did not cooperate.

Police say she opened the door and was sexually assaulted.

Police released a composite sketch of the suspect. He is described as black, about 35 years old, 6 feet tall, with a very round face, stocky but not fat and clean-shaven with a shaved head.

Police say until the suspect is caught, women should be extra cautious, especially of anyone in uniform knocking on their door if they did not call police for help.

"It's okay to ask for an ID card or if you feel appropriate, dial 911," Mahaffey said. "But always look at the totality of what's going on."

Copyright 2010 NBC. All rights reserved.