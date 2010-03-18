CCU: Hotel, condo occupancy takes 14 percent leap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hotel and condo occupancy along the Grand Strand took nearly a 14 percent leap during the week of March 7, according to new data released from Coastal Carolina University's Clay Brittain Jr. Center for Resort Tourism.

Researchers say midweek levels had the biggest jump of the week, rising 6.2 occupancy points of 23 percent compared to levels during the same time period in 2009.

Weekend average occupancy rates averaged 58.3 percent, up 2.9 percent.

Based on monitoring of 157 vacation rental property websites in Horry and Georgetown counties, researchers predict occupancy for March 19-20 will be at or above 65 percent.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.