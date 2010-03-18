Car event, cheer competition to cause parking headaches in MB

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Thousands of car buffs will be swarming around the former Myrtle Square Mall this weekend for the annual Pee Dee Street Rodders event, but with a mass cheerleading competition nearby, officials say they've had to come up with ways to alleviate parking headaches.

Myrtle Beach officials say to combat the problem, the city will be offering free shuttle busses that will run continuously Friday and Saturday between Broadway at the Beach and the event. The shuttles will run from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., making a round trip every 10 minutes.

In addition, the Grand Strand Humane Society will be operating a fundraising parking lot at the corner of Oak Street and 27th Avenue North for people to utilize. Parking, officials say, will run $5 per car.

Additional public parking will be available east of Kings Highway in metered spaces.

The Pee Dee Street Rodders event will fill the entire former Myrtle Beach Mall site between Kings Highway and Oak Street.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.