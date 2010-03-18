Exit Realty agent named No. 1 in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach-area real estate agent has been named Exit Real Estate of North America's top agent in South Carolina.

Jerry Pinkas of Exit Realty Elite in Myrtle Beach was awarded the "No. 1 Agent" award at the company's regional awards ceremony in Charlotte. The "Top 10" award ranks the top agents in each state for closed transactions each year.

"It is an honor to be recognized as the number one Realtor. I am very happy with my accomplishments and I am incredible exceeded with the direction of my business is going" Pinkas said. "It's all about helping the Buyer and the Seller get what they are both looking for. In this current market place it's about making things happen, not waiting for it to happen."

The Jerry Pinkas Team's goal is to create the most productive and influential real estate team in the area by focusing on teamwork, leadership, and personal growth to achieve our goals.

