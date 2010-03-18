Westminster mom guilty of hiding fugitive son

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - A 49-year-old Westminster woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to concealing a fugitive, according to U.S. Attorney Kevin McDonald.

Last August, authorities allege the son of Sherry Johnson Jenkins, 49, was wanted by federal authorities for bank fraud. Jenkins knew her son, identified as John Babb, was hiding in Kentucky and attempted to send him a South Carolina driver's license she had taken from a co-worker, in addition to cash.

Federal agents intercepted the package, which ultimately led to the arrest of Babb. Babb was later sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for bank fraud.

McDonald says Jenkins now faces a maximum penalty of a $250,000 fine and five years behind bars.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.