Two sentenced to jail time for 2008 meth busts

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF)- Two men have been sentenced in federal court for conspiracy to manufacture and distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Kevin McDonald announced Thursday.

Evidence established in court revealed Sonny Joe Lawson, 38, of Pelzer, and Pierce Landers, 27, of Simpsonville, were making large purchases of pseudoephederine, a key ingredient in the manufacturing of meth. In October 2008, Greenville county deputies executed a search warrant at Landers' residence and seized 13.1 grams of meth.

Undercover operatives, officials say, also made controlled purchases from Lawson at his residence. A December 2008 search warrant led to the seizure of 4.5 grams of meth and tools to make the drug at Lawson's residence.

Lawson was sentenced Wednesday to 145 months in federal prison. Landers has been ordered to serve 70 months of jail time, as well.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.