Phone scam targets grandparents in Horry Co.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A scam making its way around Horry County is targeting the sweet spots of grandparents and costing victims upwards of $5,000 each.

Horry County Police investigators are warning residents of the new phone call scam that impersonates the victim's grandchild. Officials say the scam artists will start off the conversation with the word "Grandpa?" or "Grandma?" and when the victim responds, will proceed to tell them it is their oldest grandchild.

Sgt. Robert Kegler, spokesman for the Horry County Police Department, says the suspect will proceed to tell the victim they are on spring break or on a school trip in Montreal, Canada, and has gotten into some form of trouble. The story is spun to include criminal charges and includes a fake lawyer that can take care of the case if cash is sent to the grandchild.

Police say two active cases of the scam, which has netted losses of upwards of $5,000, are currently being investigated in Horry County.

Detectives urge residents who receive calls similar in nature to not send any money to the fictitious lawyer without doing background research first. Those who receive calls are asked to report the instances to the Horry County Police Department immediately.

