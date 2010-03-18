Flyer campaign revisits unsolved Pee Dee murder

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Investigators with the Florence Police Department hope a new door-to-door campaign will bring awareness to an unsolved murder that has one Pee Dee family desperate for answers.

Bernard Davis was found dead in his backyard on Howard Street on Dec. 15, 2009. He had been shot once in the chest.

Since Davis' death, only one person has provided substantial information to the Florence Police Department about the case. An eyewitness saw someone in dark clothing running from the area around the time of the shooting.

On Thursday, investigators will be handing out flyers to residents and businesses around the location of the shooting, hoping it will jog the memory of someone who might have seen a suspect on Dec. 15.

"A lot of people are probably not saying anything because they don't want to be labeled a snitch, but what if they were in our shoes?" Davis's sister Wanda Alexander asked. "They would want someone to talk, but we just want closure."

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Florence Police Department at (843) 665-3191 or CrimeStoppers at (843) 665-8477.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.