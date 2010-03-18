Cheer event to bring 400 athletes, 12,000 spectators to Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More than 400 cheerleaders and 12,000 spectators are expected to descend on Myrtle Beach this weekend for the Cheer Ltd. Nationals at CANAM Weekend.

The three-day event kicks off at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Friday and includes over 400 performances. The awarding of the USASF/IASF World Championship bids and national championship titles are expected to be announced Sunday evening.

"Myrtle Beach has been the home of Cheer Ltd. Nationals at CANAM for 21 years," said Gwen Holtsclaw, CEO of Cheer Ltd. Inc. "We are proud to have developed Myrtle Beach as a cheerleading destination. Our cheerleaders, dancers, and spectators absolutely love the Grand Strand."

Anyone wishing to attend the event can purchase tickets at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.

