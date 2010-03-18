Consider This - SELL

By Ted Fortenberry - bio | email

A major project for the region, the Southern Evacuation Lifeline, which many refer to as SELL, has been in the news lately with plans to consider making the route a toll road. On Tuesday, Horry County Council passed a resolution to allow an engineering firm to see if there is a private company that would be willing to fund and construct the road.

Consider This: It is often said the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. If we intend to keep up with the need for new roadways and evacuation routes, we may have to reconsider the current model. With this plan it seems several members of Horry County Council are thinking of new ways to provide needed service for residents – and tourists – on the south end of the Grand Strand.

Whether or not this plan actually falls into place will be decided in the coming months, but it is refreshing to see that some area leaders are considering creative options for keeping up with the growth for our region.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

