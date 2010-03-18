New JobLink Center brings relief to unemployed in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Help for the unemployed in Florence is on the horizon, as officials with the Goodwill Industries of Lower South Carolina announced the opening of a new JobLink Center Thursday.

The center, located inside of the Florence Goodwill on Second Loop Road, will open its doors on March 22 to assist those looking to re-enter the workforce in the Pee Dee. The JobLink Center will be open to everyone in the community, and in addition to certification programs, will offer the following:

Career coaching, job training and other employment placement services

The South Carolina Commission for the Blind representatives to provide job preparedness and computer training using special equipment for visually-impaired individuals.

Adult education staff available to meet one-on-one with job seekers to assess needs and provide services based on an assessment.

Experience Works representatives who will help low income seniors receive training in order to find jobs within their community

"Often times the people that access Goodwill's job services are also in need of Work Keys and Work Core Employability Skills training, both certification programs that will be offered by Adult Education through the Florence JobLink Center," said Peggy Smith, vice president of employment services for Goodwill Industries.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.