MB company wins big at regional printing competition

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach's largest printing company has snagged 35 awards at the annual Printing Industry of the Carolinas competition, officials announced Thursday.

Sheriar Press received more awards than any printing company in North and South Carolina, including 13 "Best of" wins, eight Special Judge Awards and 14 Awards of Excellence.

"It's a tribute to the incredible craftsmanship of our people to see Sheriar Press recognized for the high quality of work we do on behalf of our clients," said Andrew Lesnik, co-founder of Sheriar Press.

Founded in 1971, Sheriar Press is a full-service commercial printer with offset and digital capabilities. It has won more awards then any printing company in South Carolina for ten successive years.

All entries for PICA Awards are judged on criteria such as the quality of printing, degree of difficulty and technical expertise, including registration, paper usage, finishing techniques, and overall visual appearance.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.