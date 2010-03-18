MB woman jailed on homicide by child abuse charges

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A 38-year-old Myrtle Beach woman has been arrested on homicide by child abuse charges, according to booking records at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Sgt. Robert Kegler with the Horry County Police Department says detectives initiated an investigation following reports of a Jan. 1 stillborn birth. Preliminary results pointed towards the possibility of cocaine in both the mother and the child's bodies.

Kegler says finalized results revealed a presence of the drug in both the mother and child, resulting in an arrest warrant issued for Tickeisha Moranda Walton-Grant, 38, of Myrtle Beach.

Walton-Grant was located at her home and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center shortly before 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

While complete details were not immediately available Thursday morning

No bail has been sent for Walton-Grant.

