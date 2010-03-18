Speed Patrol: Ocean Boulevard, Myrtle Beach

By Jennifer Grove - bio | email

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As traffic picks up along Ocean Boulevard, traffic patrols are also increasing, according to Myrtle Beach police officers.

Tommy Payne who works on the boulevard says the signs of tourist season are as clear as the cars cruising by.

"It's getting to be pretty busy," Payne said. "It is getting pretty hard to get across the street if you don't watch what you're doing. If you don't watch you're going to get hurt."

With the tourist season starting to pick up, drivers have new rules to follow on the boulevard - including no more parking on the side of the road. Drivers also now have to feed the meters if they plan to park near the beach.

Payne says it is also time to pay more attention.

"Business is starting to pick up more so they've got to start slowing down," Payne said,"looking at the traffic and seeing what's going on with those people that cross the road."

Myrtle beach traffic officers are also preparing for changes of their own.

"When the summer does come around we know its going to be busier," Officer Jim Allen told WMBF News. "We will gear up more towards Ocean Boulevard, but still maintain our other areas that we have been doing, but we just try to spread it out."

Allen says to place their other officers, they use stacks of data that show known hot spots for wrecks and other traffic issues.

"Instead of just having officers just roam the streets, we go out there with a purpose," Allen explained.

While the areas of dense hotels and pedestrian traffic often serve as a natural deterrant to speeding, Allen says drivers often speed up in the far north and south stretches where the road widens and the hotels begin to spread out.

"What we do see in the non congested areas is sometimes the speeds get a little higher than they should be," Allen explained.

Allen says it is important to fight the urge to speed up to keep other drivers and pedestrians safe.

