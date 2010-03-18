Democrats hopeful for final health care push over weekend

(NBC) - Congressional democrats are hoping they have the numbers they need to hold a weekend vote on a health care reform bill.

"Even though I don't like the bill, I've made a decision to support it," said Rep. Dennis Kucinich of Ohio.

Winning over Ohio congressman Dennis Kucinich, a liberal who felt the bill didn't do enough, was a critical step toward getting the 216 votes needed to pass the bill.

The last major hurdle is getting the congressional budget office score that spells out what's in the bill and how much it costs.

"I want to see the congressional budget office numbers and I want to see the language of the text before I commit to another health care bill," Representative Gerry Connolly of Virginia said.

Those for and against the bill are having their last say as the final hours of this year-long debate tick down.

Democrats can't schedule a vote until seventy-two hours after the CBO numbers are public.

If they don't have the votes by then, they're considering a parliamentary shortcut.

"And now begin to twist the rules of the house and the senate in to a pretzel to pass it," said representative Mike Pence of Indiana.

But democrats are holding out for plan a, a vote, and they hope, a victory on health care.

