Martin hits Darlington to talk to fans, promote Southern 500

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – NASCAR driver Mark Martin was in Darlington Wednesday to promote an upcoming race and also had an opportunity to chat with some fans.

Darlington Raceway hosted a fan luncheon question and answer session and Martin was the guest of honor. Martin was the winner of the 2009 Southern 500 and the 2010 race is coming up on May 8.

"I had a great time today with all the fans and folks at Darlington Raceway," said Martin "NASCAR fans are so passionate. It's fun to talk to them and hear their stories. It was a great event."

The track promoted the luncheon to fans through the social networking sites Twitter and Facebook. Over 300 fans from 28 different states attended the event after registering on the track's website. Throughout the question and answer time with Martin, the hot topic was Darlington Raceway and the 2010 Southern 500.

"Mark has been great to work with on this event and we appreciate him spending some time with our fans," said Darlington Raceway President, Chris Browning. "Mark is a fan-favorite with our fans because he is an old school racer who respects the history and tradition of our sport and Darlington Raceway."

"I can't wait to get back to Darlington," said Martin. "Winning that race last year was huge for me and the whole team. Every driver wants to say he won the Southern 500, and I feel fortunate to say that I've won it twice now. Doing it back-to-back would be very nice, so hopefully we'll be able to do that in May."

Martin and the rest of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series field will return to Darlington Raceway for the Southern 500.

The NASCAR Sprint Cup Series and Nationwide Series will visit the track on Mother's Day Weekend, May 7-8, for the Southern 500® and Darlington 200. The Camping World Truck Series will make its return to Darlington Raceway for first time since 2004 on August 14 for the Too Tough to Tame 200.

