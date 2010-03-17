Lakewood Resort hosting 40 Days of Easter

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Lakewood Camping Resort is hosting a special event to tell the inspiring Easter story through narration, lights and music.

The resort will be presenting 40 Days of Easter featuring Crucifixion on the Water from March 19 through April 25. The event will incorporate seven scripture readings, including The Last Supper, Garden of Gethsemane, The Trial, Carrying of the Cross, the Crucifixion, the Tomb and the Ascension. There will also be spiritual songs performed as scenes are portrayed on docks floating on Lake Perry.

There will be three 35-minute presentations nightly at 8 p.m., 9 p.m., and 10 p.m. The resort will also provide prepackaged elements for guests who would like to partake in a private communion.

"Easter is such a wonderful time of year, the weather is warmer, the flowers are in bloom and we, as Christians, celebrate the rebirth of our Lord," said Robert Clinger, general manager of Lakewood Camping Resort. "Our 40 Days of Easter event allows us to celebrate the season with our guests, as well as locals. Our 25 Nights of Communion was a rousing success, we expect nothing less from our 40 Days of Easter event."

The 40 Days of Easter is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to bring seating and to dress weather-appropriate. For more information, contact Lakewood Camping Resort at (843) 238-5161 or visit www.lakewoodcampground.com.

