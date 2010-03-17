Pee Dee food bank gets boost from "Skip-A-Pay" program

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Employees at a Florence business helped collect funds for a good cause with a creative promotion over the holidays.

The Pee Dee Federal Credit Union invited members to participate in the popular "Skip-A-Pay" program. It allowed them to skip their regular monthly payment during the month of December for a $25 fee.

After pooling the fees, the PDFCU staff voted to donate it to the local Pee Dee Harvest Hope Food Bank.

"Altogether our members helped us raise just over $2,100 for Harvest Hope this year," said CEO Robin Williamson. The check was presented to Wayne Catoe and Michael Murphy by PDFCU team member Priscilla Hickson.

For more information about how you can help the Pee Dee Harvest Hope Food Bank, go to their website www.harvesthope.org.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.