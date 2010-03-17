Pee Dee soldier laid to rest

By Brandon Herring - bio | email

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Family and friends of Army Sgt. Aaron Arthur gathered Wednesday to honor and remember the soldier who was killed in Iraq last week.

Arthur, 25, of Lake City, died in a vehicle roll-over accident in Iraq on March 8.

During his funeral service at the Believer's Holiness Convention Center in Coward, several people who knew Arthur described him as a respectful young man who loved serving his country.

They remembered Arthur's time singing in the church choir, and they said he was someone everyone was glad to know.

"He was a nice person, very sweet, fun person," said friend Jennifer Rose. "He was a great friend."

William Flemming said his son and daughter were so close to Arthur, Flemming was thought of as Arthur's godfather. Flemming said Arthur was a rare young man because he was so courteous and driven to succeed.

"You know how they say the good die young, well he was one of the best Flemming said."

The graveside service for Arthur was at the Florence National Cemetery. The service included the firing of three rifle volleys and the playing of ‘Taps' to honor his military service.

The military also posthumously awarded Arthur a Bronze Star.

