HIV positive man charged after having sex with a 15-year-old - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

HIV positive man charged after having sex with a 15-year-old

Houston, TX -

(NBC) - A Houston man has been accused of sexually assaulting a child and using his body as a deadly weapon.

Prosecutors said Kevin Sellars, 49, contacted a 15-year-old boy through his MySpace page and paid for him to fly from his home in Indiana to Houston.

Houston police said that for 10 days in December, the boy stayed at Sellars' Montrose-area apartment, where he was repeatedly sexually abused.

"After the relationship ended, it ended poorly, the defendant sent him a message telling him he was HIV positive," prosecutor Eric Devlin said. "It was something to the effect, 'I have HIV. You probably do, too. Have a nice life.'"

The boy's grandparents contacted police and a search warrant was executed at Sellars' apartment on Friday. Investigators said they found child pornography in a briefcase and medical records that show Sellars is infected with HIV.

"The child is 15 years old, so normally the charge would be sexual assault of a child," Devlin said. "However, through the use of a deadly weapon, in this case the HIV bodily fluids, the case is aggravated."

He's been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography.

The enhanced charge increases the potential punishment Sellars could receive if he's convicted.

Prosecutors said they don't know if the teen has HIV.

Copyright 2010 NBC. All rights reserved.

