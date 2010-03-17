Tiger's return could be biggest event in golf history

(NBC) – Tiger will return to the putting green this month for the Master in what could possibly be the most watched golf event in history.

Four months after his pristine image was shattered in a late night car crash and ensuing sex scandal, Woods' much anticipated comeback is being carefully crafted.

"This is a guy who was obsessed with control," noted sports writer Mike Lupica. "I think the galleries are going to give him a great big hug at Augusta. You know he knows that course like the back of his hand."

While Augusta's stately magnolias and exclusive entrance policy may shield Woods from the paparazzi, questions over his conduct continue to follow him as closely as any gallery.

On his web site, the 34 year old admits:

"I have undergone almost two months of inpatient therapy and I am continuing my treatment," and "although I'm returning to competition, I still have a lot of work to do in my personal life."

Woods and wife Elin were photographed together earlier this week, but there has been no word whether she'll be at his side next month.

No matter if his wife is by his side or not, Woods' will not be alone as he gears up to take his first swing at repairing his image. Millions will be watching, many to see if he can handle the pressure as well as he handles his putts.

