Biker run to highlight search for missing NY teen

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's been a fruitless search for a New York teenager who vanished while on spring break in Myrtle Beach in 2009, and now family and friends of the missing teen will return to the Grand Strand to bring new light to the case.

Investigators say Brittanee Drexel, of Rochester, NY, disappeared after she was last seen in the area of 11th Avenue South and 20th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach. Drexel, who was 17 at the time of her disappearance, was in the area against the will of her mother.

Contact was lost between Drexel and her family in New York on April 25, the same night authorities say she disappeared from the area. The last signal from her cell phone came the next night near the South Santee River.

Since she went missing, multiple search efforts for the teen have been executed from Horry County to Charleston County. While investigators have searched throughout three counties, each search effort has left police empty handed.

Drexel's grandmother says the family is organizing a biker run on April 24, stretching from Georgetown to the Blue Water Resort in Myrtle Beach where she was last seen.

The teen's family says they also plan on holding a candlelight vigil at the Blue Water in honor of Drexel.

