Surf's up for pet alpaca and its owner

(NBC) – Peru's Domingo Pianezzi and his pet alpaca Pisco are just hanging ten, but that is exactly where they feel most at home.

Pianezzi has trained Pisco to be comfortable in the water, on a surf board to be exact.

Domingo says he's seen kangaroos and koalas surf in Australia and he's even trained dogs to surf.

When Pisco goes into the water he wears a floatation vest, surfs for a little while and then jumps off the board.

Alpacas are from the Andean highlands and are raised by Peruvians for their wool, as pack animals and for food.

