Walmart investigating racist announcement made over store's PA

(NBC) - Wal-Mart officials are looking at security tapes after an announcement was made for "all black people" to leave a New Jersey store.



A man used the public-address system at Turnersville store in Sunday night and calmly announced: "Attention Wal-Mart customers: All black people leave the store now."



Wal-Mart management called the incident "unacceptable," and said it's working to make sure nothing like this happens at any other stores.



Washington Township police and the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office are investigating the incident as a possible bias crime.

