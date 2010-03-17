Martin greets fans at Southern 500 Media Day

By Justin Felder - bio | email

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Defending Southern 500 champion Mark Martin answered questions from fans representing 28 states, traveling to the Florence Civic Center from as far away as California.

"It's always amazing, just so incredible to see fans' commitment to the sport," said Martin.

Martin was in town for Southern 500 Media Day. Before meeting with reporters, he answered a wider range of questions from fans at the sold-out luncheon. Questions ranged from if he does yoga (he has, but doesn't regularly) to who Martin's favorite drivers all-time are (they included Al Unser, Jr. and Cale Yarborough).

One fan got Martin laughing when he asked if he would ever "Keselowski another driver," referencing Carl Edwards' sending of Keselowski spinning through the air at a recent race.

Martin also talked about his upcoming return to "The Track Too Tough to Tame." Martin won the Southern 500 last year, but knows a repeat win will be far from easy.

"You have to thread the needle from the apron to the wall and stay out of the wall," said Martin. "To win here, you don't just luck into a race in Darlington. It means you've conquered the most demanding racetrack in NASCAR."

The 2010 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway will be held Saturday, May 8. The race starts at 7:30 p.m. The Nationwide Series Darlington 200 is Friday, May 7.

