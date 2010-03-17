Clemson tennis remains undefeated, 14-0

From Clemson University:

CLEMSON, SC - The Clemson men's tennis team is ranked 29th according to the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association poll released Wednesday.

This is the highest the men¹s tennis team has been ranked since the Tigers were ranked 23rd in the final poll of the 2007 season.

The Tigers started the season ranked 66th in the preseason poll.

Coach Chuck McCuen's Tigers are now 14-0 on the year. This is the school's second best start in the 100 years of the program. The best start of the season was in 1969. The 1969 team finished that season with a perfect 16-0 record and won the school¹s first ACC Championship.

Clemson is led by Kevin Galloway with a 17-6 record overall and a 13-1 mark in dual matches. Teammate Carlos Alvarez is 14-4 overall in singles and is 11-0 in dual matches this season.

The Tigers will be on the road this weekend. Clemson will play at Florida A&M on Friday, March 19, and at ACC foe Florida State on March 20.

"One of our players put it best when he said he felt our team chemistry was one of our biggest strengths," said Clemson Head Coach Chuck McCuen. "As coaches we can not ask for more as they train and compete hard every day, and enjoy being around each other. Our goal is to be a consistent top ten team in the nation within two years. To do this we must continue to compete well against our ACC opponents as well as the rest of the teams we face."