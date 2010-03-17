MBFD offers door-to-door smoke detector inspections

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Nearly half a dozen firefighters from the Myrtle Beach Fire Department will be going door-to-door Thursday along Pine Island Road to offer smoke detector inspections to residents.

Lt. Christian Sliker with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue handed one detector out early to the Brown Family.

"[It's] peace of mind for sure," said Jim Brown.

"In 2009 in South Carolina, there were 79 fire fatalities. If these people had smoke detectors working, some of them could have been avoided. You should change the battery in your detector twice a year and check it monthly," said Sliker.

Mark Kruea, spokesman for the City of Myrtle Beach, says in addition to the smoke detector inspections, firefighters will be updating addresses that could prove to be lifesaving in the event of an emergency. Eight homes have recently had their addresses changed.

"Fire just scares the heck out of you," said Bert Brown.

Firefighters will be in uniform and will be accompanied by a fire truck. For more information on how you can have your smoke detector inspected or receive replacement batteries, contact Lt. Christian Sliker at (843) 918-1221.

