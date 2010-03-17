McMaster: SC to join fight against EPA greenhouse emission regulations - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

McMaster: SC to join fight against EPA greenhouse emission regulations

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - The state of South Carolina will be joining eight others in challenging the Environmental Protection Agency's recent decision to regulate greenhouse gases, South Carolina Attorney General Henry McMaster announced Wednesday.

The EPA's finding would allow the agency to regulate the emissions under the Clean Air Act. The move, McMaster claims, could force South Carolina companies to pay missions of dollars in additional regulatory fees.

"South Carolina's companies, and indeed, all companies in the United States, are held to a much higher environmental standard than many of their global counterparts and competitors, and the ill- conceived proposal by the EPA will cost South Carolina jobs," McMaster said.

South Carolina has 271 major source permit holders, many of which could be impacted by the new emission regulations.

Economists agree that states will face their most difficult economic situations in the next two years. The EPA ruling would have immediate effects in the cost of energy, fuel, and domestically manufactured goods, sending shockwaves through an already reeling economy.

"At a time when the entire country is struggling mightily to create jobs, adoption of economically destructive regulations cannot be justified," McMaster added. "In South Carolina, our unemployment rate hit a record of 12.6 percent in January; more than a quarter million South Carolinians are out of work. This regulation would only inflate that number."

The states currently joined in this effort are: Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and South Dakota.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

