Bond set for SWAT standoff, shooting suspects

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two Myrtle Beach men are facing multiple charges after entering a standoff at a Socastee apartment complex with members of the Horry County SWAT Team.

Sgt. Robert Kegler with the Horry County Police Department says Michael Jamel Willis, 24, and Brandon Martell Horton, 25, were both apprehended after a standoff with police at The Villas of Palmetto Point.

Officers received a call from a local hospital regarding a 28-year-old male shooting victim just after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Less than three hours after the initial report, Kegler said officers cornered two people of interest inside of an apartment building at The Villas of Palmetto Point. SWAT agents entered negotiations with the suspects at 6:15 p.m. through the use of a PA system. Thirty minutes later, one of the two suspects voluntarily surrendered to police.

Two hours of unsuccessful negotiations continued between SWAT agents and the second suspect until police made the decision to force entry into the apartment. Kegler says six canisters of OC Tear Gas were shot into the residence before the suspect was apprehended in an attic area.

Kegler said the victim, whose identity has yet to be released, suffered from non-life threatening injuries and has since been discharged from the hospital.

The Horry County police Department's Specialized Emergency Response Team assisted SWAT agents in the standoff.

Willis is facing charges of assault and battery with intent to kill, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Horton has been charged with being an accessory after the fact of a felony.

Willis was granted a combined $250,000 bond for his charges on Friday, while Horton faces $15,000 for being an accessory after the fact to a felony.

Both remain in police custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

