New to South Carolina: The Hammock Coast

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - As an alternative to the Grand Strand, Midlands, Pee Dee, Lowcountry and Upstate, visitors to South Carolina's coast can now visit the Hammock Coast.

Georgetown County is hoping a new brand will resonate with residents and visitors alike, according to the county's Chamber of Commerce. Officials with the chamber say "Georgetown County" doesn't beckon for visitors, so the chamber hired an agency to perform brand research last fall.

The agency sampled former guests and hospitality partners to determine what people saw when they visited the area. Researchers presented their findings in January, followed by potential concepts in February.

According to the chamber, guests to the county loved the quiet nature of the area and called it a casual, cozy, secret destination. With a choice between "the Hammock Coast" and "the Chicora Coast," the Georgetown County Tourism Management Commission voted March 8 to forge forward as the Hammock Coast.

A new logo features a blue hammock between two palm trees, with the slogan "Hammock Coast: South Carolina's secret spot… sssshhhh".

The Georgetown Times reported that an advertising campaign, which is slated for print, banner ads, web-based marketing and social media, will include a "vacation interrupter" that will appear in vacation spots in Georgetown County and say, "You shouldn't come to Georgetown County."

The brand is aimed at reinforcing the idea that Georgetown County is a "secret, hidden jewel to those that know about it and don't want to give away."

