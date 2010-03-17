Golf tournament to benefit United Fund of Marion County

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Golfers looking to hit the links for a good cause are invited to participate in a round that will benefit the United Fund of Marion County.

The 4-man captain's choice tournament will be held May 8 at the Dusty Hills Country Club with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The cost for the event is $40 per player.

Golfers have the opportunity to by mulligans for $5 each, in addition to red tees. Dinner is included in the overall entrance fee to the tournament, which is slated to be served at 5:15 p.m.

Team handicaps must be above 40 with only one player having a handicap of 8 or less.

For more information, contact David Erwin at (843) 423-4474 or Harold Herlong at (843) 423-1053.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.