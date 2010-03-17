Hoops honors for Patriot women

From Francis Marion University

FLORENCE, SC – Two Francis Marion University women's basketball players recently earned post-season honors. Junior Shannon Singleton-Bates has been named to the first-team Daktronics All-Southeast Region squad and was named a finalist for the WBCA NCAA Division II State Farm Coaches' All-America squad which will be announced in the coming weeks. Senior Nicole Mealing was named to the All-Tournament Team at the recent NCAA Division II Southeast Regional Tournament in Greenwood.

Singleton-Bates, a native of South Norwalk, Conn., led the Patriots in scoring at 16.0 points per game. The 5-10 guard-forward also averaged 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. She connected on 47 percent of her field goal attempts, including 41.7 percent from three-point distance, and 67.1 percent of her free throws.

She scored in double figures in 29 of 31 games, including nine games of 20 or more points, despite averaging only 24.9 minutes per game. She ranked sixth in the Peach Belt Conference in scoring and steals and 12th in field goal percentage.

With one year remaining in her career, Singleton-Bates already stands 18th on the Patriot career scoring list with 1,215 points.

The Daktronics team is selected by the sports information directors of the region with voting powered by ATHLETICSITE.COM.

Mealing, a 5-10 forward from North Augusta, S.C., scored 49 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the Patriots' two games at the regional. She connected on 18-of-34 field goal attempts, including 7-of-14 three-point attempts. She tallied 20 points, six rebounds, and four assists in a first-round 103-96 win over Newberry College, and then registered a career-high 29 points with eight rebounds and seven assists in a second-round 103-96 loss to Tusculum College. She committed only one turnover in the two contests.

Francis Marion finished with a 27-5 mark for the second consecutive year. The Patriots were making their third straight NCAA Tournament appearance. FMU entered the tournament ranked 20th in the latest Top 25 poll.

Singleton-Bates is a product of Norwalk High School, where she was a two-time, first-team All-State selection and a three-time All-Conference and All-Area pick, while scoring more than 1,300 career points. Mealing is a product of Strom Thurmond High School where she was a four-time All-Region selection and an All-State honoree in 2005.