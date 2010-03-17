Braves announce Pelicans exhibition schedule - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Braves announce Pelicans exhibition schedule

Myrtle Beach, SC -

From the Myrtle Beach Pelicans

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - The Atlanta Braves have announced the spring training schedules for their minor league clubs including the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

The Braves' Class A Advanced affiliate will play 13 total games in Grapefruit League action in Florida, seven of which will come at Champion Stadium, Atlanta's home facility in Kissimmee.

All games are against the Class A Advanced affiliate of the listed major league club.

PELICANS SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE

  • Saturday, March 20 – at Washington
  • Sunday, March 21 – vs. Houston
  • Monday, March 22 – at Detroit
  • Tuesday, March 23 – at Houston
  • Wednesday, March 24 – CAMP DAY
  • Thursday, March 25 – vs. Detroit
  • Friday, March 26 – vs. Washington
  • Saturday, March 27 – at Detroit
  • Sunday, March 28 – vs. Houston
  • Monday, March 29 – at Washington
  • Tuesday, March 30 – vs. Washington
  • Wednesday, March 31 – CAMP DAY
  • Thursday, April 1 – at Houston
  • Friday, April 2 – vs. Detroit
  • Saturday, April 3 – vs. Washington

The Pelicans open the regular season in Myrtle Beach when the Wilmington Blue Rocks visit BB&T Coastal Field on Thursday, April 8. Following a four-game series with Wilmington, the Birds hit the road for their first away trip of 2010, a six-game trek through Frederick (April 13-15) and Salem (April 16-18). Single-game tickets, Pelicans Flex Books, mini-plans, and season tickets are on sale now along with tickets for the 2010 California-Carolina All-Star Game June 22. For more information on tickets, games, and events, call the Pelicans box office at (843)918-6000, (877)918-TIXX, or visit the Tickets page at MyrtleBeachPelicans.com.

