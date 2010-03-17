Braves announce Pelicans exhibition schedule

From the Myrtle Beach Pelicans

MYRTLE BEACH, SC - The Atlanta Braves have announced the spring training schedules for their minor league clubs including the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

The Braves' Class A Advanced affiliate will play 13 total games in Grapefruit League action in Florida, seven of which will come at Champion Stadium, Atlanta's home facility in Kissimmee.

All games are against the Class A Advanced affiliate of the listed major league club.

PELICANS SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE

Saturday, March 20 – at Washington

Sunday, March 21 – vs. Houston

Monday, March 22 – at Detroit

Tuesday, March 23 – at Houston

Wednesday, March 24 – CAMP DAY

Thursday, March 25 – vs. Detroit

Friday, March 26 – vs. Washington

Saturday, March 27 – at Detroit

Sunday, March 28 – vs. Houston

Monday, March 29 – at Washington

Tuesday, March 30 – vs. Washington

Wednesday, March 31 – CAMP DAY

Thursday, April 1 – at Houston

Friday, April 2 – vs. Detroit

Saturday, April 3 – vs. Washington

The Pelicans open the regular season in Myrtle Beach when the Wilmington Blue Rocks visit BB&T Coastal Field on Thursday, April 8. Following a four-game series with Wilmington, the Birds hit the road for their first away trip of 2010, a six-game trek through Frederick (April 13-15) and Salem (April 16-18). Single-game tickets, Pelicans Flex Books, mini-plans, and season tickets are on sale now along with tickets for the 2010 California-Carolina All-Star Game June 22. For more information on tickets, games, and events, call the Pelicans box office at (843)918-6000, (877)918-TIXX, or visit the Tickets page at MyrtleBeachPelicans.com.