Braves announce Pelicans exhibition schedule

From the Myrtle Beach Pelicans
MYRTLE BEACH, SC - The Atlanta Braves have announced the spring training schedules for their minor league clubs including the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.
The Braves' Class A Advanced affiliate will play 13 total games in Grapefruit League action in Florida, seven of which will come at Champion Stadium, Atlanta's home facility in Kissimmee.
All games are against the Class A Advanced affiliate of the listed major league club.
PELICANS SPRING TRAINING SCHEDULE
The Pelicans open the regular season in Myrtle Beach when the Wilmington Blue Rocks visit BB&T Coastal Field on Thursday, April 8. Following a four-game series with Wilmington, the Birds hit the road for their first away trip of 2010, a six-game trek through Frederick (April 13-15) and Salem (April 16-18). Single-game tickets, Pelicans Flex Books, mini-plans, and season tickets are on sale now along with tickets for the 2010 California-Carolina All-Star Game June 22. For more information on tickets, games, and events, call the Pelicans box office at (843)918-6000, (877)918-TIXX, or visit the Tickets page at MyrtleBeachPelicans.com.
