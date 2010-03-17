1 arrested after shooting, standoff

MCCOLL, SC (WMBF) - McColl Police arrested a man Tuesday night after they say he shot a neighbor with a shotgun and then barricaded himself inside his home.

Officers were called to a home in the 100 block of Usher Street around 4 p.m. The victim told investigators he was walking with his girlfriend on Lee Street nearby and saw Charles Evans Johnson, 42, in his yard. The victim said he and Johnson began arguing and Johnson said, "Wait a minute, you ain't trying to start with me at my house," and went inside.

The victim says Johnson returned with a shotgun and pointed it in his face, then dropped the barrel and shot him in the leg. The victim and his girlfriend ran across the street for help.

The victim was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound to the leg.

When officers arrived, they tried to contact Johnson in his home, but say he barricaded himself inside. After about two hours and several attempts, Johnson exited the home unarmed and was transported to Marlboro Park Emergency Room for treatment of a cut to his hand, and later arrested and booked into the Marlboro County Detention Center.

Investigators searched Johnson's home and found blood spots in the living room and a Remington 1100 shotgun leaning on the bed. They also found a 30-30 Marlin rifle model 30 in the bedroom.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.