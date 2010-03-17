Blood drive set at Broadway at the Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Blood drive set at Broadway at the Beach

Myrtle Beach, SC -

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The American Red Cross says one in 10 people admitted to a hospital will need a blood transfusion, and in order to meet demands, they need donations. A drive set for Wednesday and Thursday fits the bill.

Donors can donate blood at Broadway at the Beach in Heroes Harbor (across from Margaritaville) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 24-25. Donors will receive a coupon for a free pint of ice cream, courtesy of Bruster's Ice Cream, and may enter a drawing for a pair of roundtrip Delta Air Lines domestic tickets. The airline tickets will be awarded to a presenting donor at this two-day blood drive.

Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. The American Red Cross South Carolina Blood Services Region relies on volunteer blood donors to meet hospital demand in our communities. Approximately 500 people need to give blood or platelets each week day to meet hospital demand in our area.

Accident victims as well as patients with cancer, sickle cell disease, blood disorders and other illnesses receive lifesaving transfusions every day. There is no substitute for blood and volunteer donors are the only source.

Blood can be safely donated every 56 days. Most healthy people age 17 and older, or 16 with parental consent, who weigh at least 110 pounds, are eligible to donate blood and platelets. Donors who are 18 and younger must also meet specific height and weight requirements.

We encourage donors to prepare for their blood donation by eating a good meal and drinking plenty of fluids prior to their donation. Donors will also need to bring a photo ID or Red Cross Blood Donor card.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

