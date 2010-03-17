Budget debate turns to sales, cigarette taxes

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) - South Carolina legislators expect to spend a chunk of the day debating higher sales and cigarette taxes.
Wednesday's debate comes as legislators try to wrap up discussions on a $5 billion spending plan.
Already more than 30 proposals are up for debate to raise the state's cigarette tax by as much as $1.10 cents a pack. The current tax of 7 cents a pack is the nation's lowest.
Democrat state Rep. Anton Gunn of Columbia has proposed eliminating all sales tax exemptions in a proposal that would raise more than $1 billion.
