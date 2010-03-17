Man killed in Darlington house fire

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - One man is dead after a house fire in Darlington early Wednesday morning.

According to Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee, the fire occurred around 3 a.m. on South Spain Street in Darlington. The victim, who was identified as William Pauley, 60, of Darlington, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident is still under investigation by the Darlington Fire Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Darlington County Coroners Office.

