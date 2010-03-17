Fire heavily damages Loris home

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - An early morning fire in Loris kept firefighters busy Wednesday as flames ripped through a home on SC-9.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Dan Shankle says drivers on SC-9 alerted emergency crews to a burning home at 4298 Hwy. 9 just outside of Loris around 4 a.m. When firefighters arrived, Shankle said the home was already 75 percent involved.

Shankle said the home appears to have been for sale, and they believe it was unoccupied at the time of the blaze.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.