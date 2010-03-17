Study finds women are attracted to men in expensive cars

(NBC) - The findings of a new scientific study might not surprise anyone, but researchers found that women find men more attractive when they are driving high-end cars.

It's been said that the clothes make the man, but a new study published in the British Journal of Psychology suggests it's also your car.

The study randomly selected 240 random people who were then shown photos of an average looking person seated inside a costly vehicle or a reasonably priced, modest car.

The study found women were more likely to rate a man as more attractive when he was seated inside a high-class car. No effect was seen when the gender role was switched.

In an article about the study, University of New Mexico Professor Geoffrey Miller says while women may be attracted to expensive cars, overall "they care more about kindness, intelligence and other traits like humor and emotional stability."

