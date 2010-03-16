Parking meter questions answered

By Trey Paul - bio | email

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Have you ever wondered where all of your change goes after you feed the meter? The short answer is the Downtown Redevelopment Corporation.

An 11-member board uses all of your change on utility projects and improving infrastructure. David Sebok, the executive director of the Downtown Redevelopment Corporation, said most of the money in 2009 was used to bury overhead wires on a stretch of Ocean Boulevard near Family Kingdom.

"We do sidewalks, street trees, new lighting, and we get rid of overhead wiring," he explained, noting money even goes towards removing the gum on the sidewalks. "We've got to pay somebody to do that. I have a very special machine that does that."

Sebok says 2009 saw a net revenue of $450,000 from parking meter funds, which he says was a 26.7 percent decrease from the 2008 season. This year's parking season officially started March 1 and will run through the end of September. Last year's season ran March 15 through Sept. 15. Myrtle Beach City Council voted to add four weeks in 2010.

The city points out those with handicapped tags, purple heart or disabled American Veterans license plates don't have to pay the meter. The city also offers parking stickers for people who live in the city limits of Myrtle Beach.

Copyright 2010 WMBF News. All rights reserved.