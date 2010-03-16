Jackson still the King of Pop

(NBC) - When it comes to Michael Jackson, the Sony Corporation is betting that fans can't get enough.

The music company has signed a deal with the late singer's estate to pay at least $200 million for 10 projects, including new albums, over the next 7 years.

The deal comes after Jackson finished 2009 as the recording industry's top selling artist, 31 million albums worldwide since his death last June.

In fact, Jackson's sales surge has pushed his "Thriller" album past "The Eagles Greatest Hits" as the top selling album of all time.

This year, the DVD release of Jackson's "This Is It" concert rehearsal film sold more than 2.3 million copies in its first three weeks of release, translating into nearly $38 million.

Dozens, if not hundreds, of Jackson's unreleased recordings will be sorted through to create all-new albums. The first one could be available by year's end.

