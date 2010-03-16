Sandifer and Cappelmann lead Patriots to 11-3 win at Pfeiffer - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Sandifer and Cappelmann lead Patriots to 11-3 win at Pfeiffer

From Francis Marion University

MISENHEIMER, N.C. Freshman right-hander Don Sandifer registered a much-needed complete-game effort, while junior Tyler Cappelmann was 5-for-5 at the plate as 13th-ranked Francis Marion University beat Pfeiffer University 11-3, Tuesday afternoon (March 16) in non-conference baseball action.

Francis Marion, in the midst of five road games in four days, improves to 18-5 overall, while the Falcons dip to 13-16.

Sandifer (2-0) surrendered only nine hits with no walks and three strikeouts, allowing the rest of FMU's pitching staff a day off.

Cappelmann also drove in two runs and scored once.  Junior Chris Honeycutt was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and three runs scored.

FMU shortstop Barrett Kleinknecht extended his hitting streak to nine games with an RBI-double in the third inning. Pfeiffer bounced back with two in the third and one in the fourth to grab a 3-1 advantage.   Myles Pearl brought in Carlos Badillo with a two-run homer in the third, while J.T. Pope singled home Eric Shoemaker in the fourth.

Francis Marion would go on to score 10 unanswered runs. A five-run fifth started with an RBI-single by Alex Lee. Honeycutt and Cappelmann delivered run-scoring singles before the final pair of runs came around on a Falcons' throwing miscue.FMU scored twice in the seventh on a double by Jacob Wallace and sacrifice fly by Josh Biggers.  The Patriots plated their final three runs in the eighth inning with Honeycutt and Cappelmann again recording RBI-singles.

Kleinknecht and Josh Smith both had two hits for FMU, while first baseman Preston Shuey was 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 10 games.

Pfeiffer was paced by Shoemaker's 3-for-5 day.  It is the seventh consecutive game for the Falcons where the winning team has scored in double digits.

FMU will conclude its five-game road trip with a 2 p.m. contest at Limestone College on Wednesday afternoon.

