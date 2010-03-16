Job fair brings employment, hope to hundreds

By Laura Thomas - bio | email

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Even though Horry County's unemployment rate is 16.5 percent, some say things might be looking up for people looking for jobs.

The former owners of Sun Cruz Casinos are looking to hire over 200 people in the area to work on the new boat. According to workers at the job fair, over 700 people attended the two-day job fair.

Doris Buffkin, the area director of the Myrtle Beach Workforce Center, says she is seeing a trend of more employers starting to hire as the summer season approaches.

"I'm very optimistic," said Buffkin. "I mean we're seeing more employers showing up, calling in, and of course we have our job developers out. We're seeing more job openings coming, so hopefully that means the season is going to be a good season for Myrtle Beach in the summer."

For people who were not able to attend the casino boat job fair, applications are being accepted at the Myrtle Beach, Georgetown, and Coastal Workforce Centers. The deadline is noon on Friday.

Quashinda Godbolt has been out of a job since February of last year. She hopes her previous experience with working for Sun Cruz will give her an edge and help her land a job.

"I was really hopeful. I was excited," said Godbolt. "You know the sky's the limit now."

In January, the Horry County unemployment rate was 16.5 percent, and Latasha Jones says that has made it hard to find a job.

"Right now they're scarce, very scarce," said Jones. "I've been looking since August, and it's been very hard."

She says she was excited to hear about the casino boat jobs coming to town to help.

"It gives people the opportunity to have hope," explained Jones. "OK, there's jobs, there's work, so everybody can look up."

