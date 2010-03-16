Family asks for help in unsolved murder

By Brandon Herring - bio | email

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Family members of a man shot and killed in Florence are asking for help in his unsolved murder case.

On Tuesday, the sister of Bernard Davis spoke publicly on behalf of their family to ask for information that could lead police to the person responsible for his death.

Davis was found dead in his backyard on Howard Street on Dec. 15, 2009. He had been shot once in the chest.

Since then, only one person has provided Florence Police with helpful information about the case. An eyewitness saw someone in dark clothing running from the area around the time of the shooting.

"A lot of people are probably not saying anything because they don't want to be labeled a snitch, but what if they were in our shoes?" Davis's sister Wanda Alexander asked. "They would want someone to talk, but we just want closure."

Florence Police Chief Anson Shells said investigators are willing to take information anonymously. He encouraged anyone who could help police to think about how he or she would feel if a family member was killed as Davis was.

"Hopefully it will never happen to any of us, but if it does, I'm sure that all of us would want our neighbors, our friends, and even strangers to step forward and be willing to give us information to bring the person to justice," Shells said.

Alexander asked anyone with information to call the Pee Dee CrimeStoppers. The number is 843-667-TIPS or 1-888-CRIME-SC.

"We are asking for the public to give forth any information they may know so that we can move on," Alexander said.

