Thousands flock to Myrtle Beach for Canadian-American Days

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce officially kicked off Canadian-American Days at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center on Tuesday.

Nancy Gray, who works for the chamber, said they usually expect about 100,000 people to come to the grand strand for the event. This year the expo and kick-off celebration brought close to 4,500 visitors to Myrtle Beach.

The event started on Saturday. On Tuesday, the convention center was packed with tourists.

"We've been coming down here for 10 years and we love to get out of winter and get down here and enjoy the beach and the sun," said Lynn Henry, a Canadian resident.

Gray said they expect more people this year because of giveaways. They also handed out tickets to two military concerts for the very first time. She said the concerts are very popular and each of the concert draws 1,500 attendees.

The new flights from Myrtle Beach International Airport to Canada help the event and tourism in the area, explained Gray.

"It's a good time to really kick off the shoulder season and let folks know Myrtle Beach is a great spring destination. Anything we can do to make it easier for our friends to the north to travel to Myrtle Beach is welcomed, " she said.

An Elvis impersonator performed at the expo and hockey hall of fame player Yvan Cournoyer signed autographs for fans.

The event's last day is March 21.

