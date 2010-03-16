Man puts baby in oven after night of partying

(NBC) – A five week old infant was placed in a kitchen oven and now the child's father is under arrest.

Police in McCracken County, KY, say the incident happened Sunday night after the child's father smoked marijuana and drank hard liquor.



The infant was discovered early the next morning when it began crying.



The child's mother says she found the baby in the oven, with the door slightly cracked open. The oven was not on. The child was taken to a local hospital but didn't have any injuries.

The baby's father was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment.

