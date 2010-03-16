Program helps rid Horry Co. residents of hazardous waste

From the Horry County Solid Waste Authority:

CONWAY – The Horry County Solid Waste Authority, with the help of Clemson's Carolina Clear program, a stormwater education and awareness program of the Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service, are helping residents of Horry County properly dispose of household hazardous waste, such as paints, pesticides and cleaning chemicals.

During the "Spring Greening" event at the Solid Waste Authority, county residents are encouraged to bring unused household hazardous products that should not be discarded in household trash or down drains. Disposing of these materials properly is important to protect Horry County's natural resources and the health of its citizens.

Properly disposing of household hazardous waste, such as the types of materials that will be accepted at the Spring Greening, helps prevent pollution from being washed by stormwater to the rivers that supply our drinking water and the beaches where we recreate.

The Spring Greening takes place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 20, at the Solid Waste Authority's main facility at 1886 Hwy. 90 in Conway.

Working with other educators as part of the Coastal Waccamaw Stormwater Education Consortium and departments such as the Solid Waste Authority – Carolina Clear's goal is to empower citizens to protect water resources through public education and involvement programs such as the Spring Greening event.

For more information about this event, contact Stephanie Todd at the Solid Waste Authority (843) 347-1651 or Ben Powell with the Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service (843) 365-6715.